Sarhad Chamber demands steps for promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq demanded that the government take pragmatic steps for the promotion of the tourism and hotel industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Faud Ishaq said the role of the hotel industry is vital in the economic development of the country.

He added the hotel industry, like other major sectors had badly suffered in terrorism and coronavirus pandemic lockdown, and incentives should be offered to the business community attached to the hotel industry.

The SCCI president said tourism is also an important sector so the government should pay special attention to this sector.

He called for attracting foreign and local tourists towards important tourist spots and historic places in the province.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Hotels Association Peshawar, which was headed by its chairman Wahab Afridi here at the chamber’s house on Thursday.

The delegation consisted of Farhadullah, Daud Akbari, UmarZada, Zafraan Khan, Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Khan, Jehangir Khan and others.

The delegation apprised the SCCI president about reservations about government anti-business actions and policies of the business community attached to the hotel industry.

Participants of the delegation gave a proposal about the formation of a joint committee and hiring a legal advisor to sort out solutions to the issues, on which the SCCI president fully agreed and assured that they would take up issues of hotel industries with relevant authorities in an effective manner.

Fuad Ishaq said peace is vital for the promotion of the hotel industry and tourism in this region. He stressed that infrastructure at tourist attraction points and historic places should be improved that promote tourism and build up a positive image of Pakistan in the rest of the world.

Talking about historic and tourist-attraction places in KP, the SCCI chief said this province has been blessed with god-gifted scenic places which need the proper attention of authorities concerned so that it will promote tourism and earn heavy revenue for the national exchequer.

Fuad Ishaq once again emphasized the need for allowing trade with Afghanistan, Iran, and China in Pakistani rupee and granting the status of Most-Favoured Nations (MFNs) to these countries.