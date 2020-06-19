UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Chief Tested Positive For Coronavirus Infection

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief tested positive for coronavirus infection

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood AnSwar Pervaiz has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokesman of the chamber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood AnSwar Pervaiz has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokesman of the chamber.

The Chamber spokesman here on Friday confirmed that the SCCI Chief Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz was suffering from the coronavirus and quarantined himself at his residence after receiving a positive COVID-19 test report.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, Senior Vice President and Vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will deal with routine affairs of the chamber in absence of SCCI chief Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz.

The spokesman urged the respective members of the SCCI and business community to pray for health and speedily recovery of Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz.

