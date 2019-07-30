Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands to open service roads adjacent to BRT routes

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Business community has expressed grave concerns over closure of service roads, adjacent to main track of the ongoing Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and demanded of Peshawar Development Authority to open the service routes immediately.

Faiz Muhammad, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a statement issued here on Tuesday stated that BRT was situated in the mid of the main grand trunk road.

The closure of service routes was not only creating problems for consumers in getting CNG and petroleum products from stations located on the service roads, but was also causing difficulties for people residing alongside these service roads.

SCCI president said the traffic congestion and gridlock on main roads from Chamkani to Hayatabad is routine matter since the launch of the BRT Project in Peshawar, which had badly affected trade and business activities while the situation is further deteriorated after the closure of service roads along the BRT.

He said the anti-business policies are multiplying miseries of the business community with each passing day.

The service routes were being constructed with main objective to avoid any traffic jamming and to ensure smooth traffic flow on main road, Mr Faizi said.

Besides, he said the service routes are also ensuring easiness for travellers and residents as well as on routes of CNG stations and petrol pumps. But, he said that the closure of service roads, causing difficulties for business community and locals.

The chamber president said that the all CNG stations and petrol pumps were being constructed and running after formal obtaining of No objection certificate (NoC) by seven different departments and government institutions.

However, said the petrol pumps and CNG filling stations owners are being faced with severe financial crises due to closure entry points of service roads, while it has also made difficult to access to these fuel filling stations.

He said that business community is contributing to government revenue by paying out different taxes. So, he urged that instead of the creation difficulties for taxpayers, the government should facilitate them.