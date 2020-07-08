Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands computerization of land revenue record

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has demanded of the provincial government to take practical steps for computerization of land revenue record by following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has demanded of the provincial government to take practical steps for computerization of land revenue record by following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SCCI chief hailed the provincial government for prioritizing the construction industry. However, he said the people have faced enormous difficulties in transferring properties in presence of primitive 'Patwaris' system.

He added the element of corruption and nepotism that exists in the present patwaris system, which is negating the corruption-free Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Furthermore, he said the computerization of land revenue records can help to eliminate corruption, nepotism and execution of 'so-called law.

SCCI chief appreciated the provincial government for inclusion of the construction industry in its priority. But, he demanded that the practical initiatives should be made to resolve issues of different sectors associated with the construction industry. He stressed the modernizing properties transfer system.

Similarly, he said the government should need to bring easiness in transferring moveable and immoveable properties.

He said the steps taken under leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, Kamran Bangash were highly valuable and laudable.

However, he demanded the provincial government to computerization of present land revenue record in order to ease difficulties of people and complete eradicate corruption, discrimination in the system.