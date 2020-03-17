UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Flays Excessive Power Outages In Small Industrial Estate

Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed resentment over excessive electricity load shedding in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, carried out by Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

The issue was discussed during meeting with a delegation of Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar who met with the SCCI president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chamber house on Tuesday.

The delegation of small industrialists apprised the meeting about unnecessary power outages in the industrial estate and asked the SCCI to take the issue with Pesco and authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to their small industrial units.

Maqsood Pervaiz slammed the hours-long suspension of electricity load shedding on pretext of necessary maintenance work was unjustifiable and unwise step of the Pesco, what he described as a major cause of industrial growth stagnation which could trigger massive unemployment in the province.

He informed that the Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) had already deposited payment in December last year for installation of an independent electricity feeder in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar.

However, he regretted the work was yet not initiate on the independent feeder, which would hinder uninterrupted electricity supply to the small industrial units in upcoming summer.

The industrial growth was already sluggish due to unfavorable conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the prolonged electricity suspension would trigger closure of the already established industries, which would be not only proved detrimental for the economy, but it would also generate unemployment, SCCI chief said.

He demanded of the provincial government and Pesco to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar to avoid closure of industries and further economy instability in the country.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the electricity and gas as prime requirement for the industries due to which need to provide without any interruption to achieve the government's target for industrial growth and development.

He urged the government to take concrete steps for provision of facilities to industries and its subordinate institutions should avoid anti-industries and business policies to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to industries.

