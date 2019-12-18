Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for setting up of 'state of the art' Export Development Centre

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has stressed the need for establishment of a 'state of the art' Export Development Centre to further enhance capacity building of exporters and resolve their issues under one roof.

SCCI Chief said that it is essential to enhance capacity building of traders, which have attached with export oriented sectors. In this regard, he said chamber has initiated efforts to set up a 'state of the art' export development centre to resolve exporters' issues under one-window operation service.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz was chairing a meeting regarding development of export sector and exporters issues at the chamber house on Wednesday.

SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Vice President, Abdul Jalil Jan, Chairman, Pakistan Hauntings and Sporting Arms Development Company and the chamber former president, Zahid Ullah Shinwari, Kashif Siegel and others were present in the meeting.

The meeting agreed to continue consultation process with exporters and relevant stakeholders for setting up the proposed Export Development Centre in the province.

SCCI president said the gems stones, honey, furniture, fruits, sports arms, and other export oriented products of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played pivotal role in boosting up of the country's exports.

Zahid Shinwari stressed the need for establishment of a 'state of the art' Export Development Centre in the province. In this regard, he said the SCCI has commenced measures for development export oriented sectors.

He suggested that the capacity building of exporters, which have attached with different sectors will be further enhanced through establishment of the proposed export development centre, besides it would also play role in resolution of exporters' issues and to give boost to exports.

Former president said the export sector is being confronted with host of challenges and issues, which need to be resolved on priority basis.

Kashif Siegel on the occasion has agreed with recommendations of SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz regarding development of export sector and suggested the exporters should be taken on board regarding the proposed establishment of export development centre and their issues.