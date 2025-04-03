Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt for massive reduction in power tariff

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hailed the government over massive reduction in power tariff and stated that the move will give a boost to industries and generate employment opportunities for many people across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hailed the government over massive reduction in power tariff and stated that the move will give a boost to industries and generate employment opportunities for many people across the country.

He has given credit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and SCCI for the huge cut in power tariff by the government.

In his prompt reaction after announcement by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during a ceremony about reduction of 7.59 per unit for industrial and 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers in power tariff, Fazal Moqeem on Thursday said SCCI, since long, demanding that low-cost supply of energy to industries was essential, and with this regard, we have struggled, now eventually, we got success.

The SCCI chief went on to say that the government decision will bring improvement and swiftness of industrial growth generally in the country and particularly in the terrorism-affected and most backward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He added the country’ economy, industries and trade will fly high.

Moqeem reminded that SCCI had initiated constant struggle against wrong contracts with IPPs from 2023 to onward, as a result of that today, the government has announced cancellation of contracts and renegotiation with IPPs, which is a major achievement for the business community.

Furthermore, he termed contracts with IPPs are venomous for the country economy, because IPPs are getting billions of rupees without any production which is sheer unjust with people and business community of this country and also huge burden of national kitty and demanded complete abolishment of contracts with all IPPs.

The chamber president welcomed the elimination of Rs800billion subsidy, which is massive burden on the economy.

Similarly, he lauded government actions over increasing line losses, thefts, faults of transmission lines of power distribution companies (DISCOs), and notice of billions of rupees payment to GENCOs and stated the business community highly appreciated it.