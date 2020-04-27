UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, (SCCI) Demands Fixing Of Business Timing In Consultation With Trading Community

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) demands fixing of business timing in consultation with trading community

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) Monday asked the authorities concerned to fix timings for opening of markets and shops in consultation with traders' community in order to avoid its financial losses due to lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) Monday asked the authorities concerned to fix timings for opening of markets and shops in consultation with traders' community in order to avoid its financial losses due to lockdown.

While chairing a meeting here at the chamber house on Monday, the SCCI chief, Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said the decision to close shops at 4 pm had multiplied miseries of the lockdown affected traders.

He urged the government and authorities concerned to implement decisions and policies by making proper consultation with the chamber, trading bodies and associations so to prevent any confrontation between local administration and traders and enforce orders in letter and spirit.

Former president FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain and Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents of the chamber, Riaz Arshad, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Adeel Rauf, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar Chairman, Shaukat Ali Khan were present in the meeting.

The chamber president said "The traders can not longer afford any lockdowns," adding that instead of closing the shops earlier, the government should open businesses in a phased manner with very strict SOPs to contain coronavirus.

Maqsood Pervaiz asked that the provincial government to take measures to provide relief to the business community, which was already striving hard to withstand the ongoing crisis.

He pointed out the government had issued notification for opening of CNG stations round the clock.

