Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Urges MoFA To Take Steps For Repatriation Of Stranded KP Traders From China

Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures for early repatriation of stranded traders belonging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were stuck due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures for early repatriation of stranded traders belonging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were stuck due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in China.

The demand was made during a meeting held under chairmanship of SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the Chamber House on Friday.

Former president FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain and Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents of the chamber, Riaz Arshad, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Adeel Rauf, Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar Chairman, Shaukat Ali Khan were also present in the meeting.

The meeting urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to take steps on emergent basis for repatriation of stranded traders hailing from Khyber Pakhutnkhwa in China in order to reunite them with their children and families in the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting expressed grave concern over stuck up of 90 per cent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in China and regretted that concerned authorities didn't take steps for early their return in the country.

The meeting demanded of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take steps for immediate repatriation of the stranded KP traders from China to spend this holy month of Ramazan with their children and families.

