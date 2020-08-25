UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Seeks Special Tax-relief Package For Private Advertisers

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks special tax-relief package for private advertisers

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for announcing a special tax-relief package for private advertisers in wake of huge financial losses incurred by them during the coronavirus lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for announcing a special tax-relief package for private advertisers in wake of huge financial losses incurred by them during the coronavirus lockdown.

The demand was made by SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz during a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Outdoor Advertisers Association (KPOAA) here at chamber house on Tuesday.

Besides, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president and vice president of SCCI, the KPOAA president Haji Rashid Ahmad, General Secretary Asif Hussain, Chairman Haji Inayatullah, vice president Salman Khan, Senior vice president Ismail Pakhtunyar, finance secretary Zahid Khan and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the SCCI chief was apprised about issues being faced by private advertisers. Maqsood Pervaiz assured the private advertisers to take up their issues with relevant government departments in an efficient manner.

He said resolution of problems being faced by business community is amongst top priority of the chamber, which believes to deliver selfless services to traders.

He said the SCCI had always played an integral role in the resolution of the business community and would resolve with same patience in future as well.

Maqsood Pervaiz called for introducing business-friendly policies, which should be implemented before making proper consultation with the chamber and other relevant stakeholders. Small businesses are the backbone of the country's economy, which should be facilitated at every level, SCCI chief emphasized.

Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan also spoke on the occasion and said that SCCI believes in delivering indiscriminate and unselective services to the business community. They vowed that the chamber will take up their issues at every platform in a befitting manner and will continue services in future as well.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Salman Khan Rashid Same Chamber Commerce Government Industry Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

22 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

22 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

23 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

24 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

24 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.