Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks special tax-relief package for private advertisers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for announcing a special tax-relief package for private advertisers in wake of huge financial losses incurred by them during the coronavirus lockdown.

The demand was made by SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz during a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Outdoor Advertisers Association (KPOAA) here at chamber house on Tuesday.

Besides, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president and vice president of SCCI, the KPOAA president Haji Rashid Ahmad, General Secretary Asif Hussain, Chairman Haji Inayatullah, vice president Salman Khan, Senior vice president Ismail Pakhtunyar, finance secretary Zahid Khan and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the SCCI chief was apprised about issues being faced by private advertisers. Maqsood Pervaiz assured the private advertisers to take up their issues with relevant government departments in an efficient manner.

He said resolution of problems being faced by business community is amongst top priority of the chamber, which believes to deliver selfless services to traders.

He said the SCCI had always played an integral role in the resolution of the business community and would resolve with same patience in future as well.

Maqsood Pervaiz called for introducing business-friendly policies, which should be implemented before making proper consultation with the chamber and other relevant stakeholders. Small businesses are the backbone of the country's economy, which should be facilitated at every level, SCCI chief emphasized.

Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan also spoke on the occasion and said that SCCI believes in delivering indiscriminate and unselective services to the business community. They vowed that the chamber will take up their issues at every platform in a befitting manner and will continue services in future as well.