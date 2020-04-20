Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry slams electricity loadshedding in small industrial estate Peshawar

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed grave concern over electricity loadshedding in industrial estates particularly in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed grave concern over electricity loadshedding in industrial estates particularly in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar.

The issue was raised during a meeting with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar by a delegation of small industrialists led by the president of Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, Arif Waheed Awan here at the chamber house on Monday.

The SCCI chief said the all government, private institutions, commercial centres and industries were mostly shut down due to ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of novel Covid-19 (coronavirus), ensuing in reduced electricity consumption.

Whereas, he continued, PESCO was carrying out power outages in industrial estates, which was incomprehensible.

Maqsood Anwar went on to say that limited industries were kept operational by authorities concerned in wake of lockdown in the province.

But, he said it was making difficult to run factories in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar because of the ongoing electricity loadshedding.

The chamber's president said power outages from 4 to 6 hours on industrial and commercial consumers was worrisome and unacceptable to them. He furthermore maintained the industrial estates had been exempted from electricity loadshedding by Pesco.

He asked the Pesco to explain, why it was carrying out power outages in industrial estates despite cut down of electricity consumption due to closure of business hubs, private, government departments and most of industries in the province.

He demanded of the Federal Minsiter for Water and Power, Umar Ayub and Chief Executive, Pesco Engr Dr Amjad Khan to issue directives to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates, especially Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar.