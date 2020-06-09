UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urged Govt To Review Policy To Enhance Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:06 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to review policy on zero point at Torkham border to further enhance bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to ease problems of business community on both sides

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to review policy on zero point at Torkham border to further enhance bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to ease problems of business community on both sides.

The demand was made during a meeting of the SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz with Fawad Arash, Afghan Commercial Attach� in Peshawar here at the chamber house on Tuesday.

Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the SCCI, and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, president of Frontier Customs Agents Association, former senior vice president of SCCI, PAJCCI were present in the meeting.

The participants during the meeting informed that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained low for the last three months owing to exchange of drivers on zero point at Pak-Afghan Torkham border and unloading of goods vehicles because of which business community had been facing huge financial losses.

They urged the government and Ministry of Interior to enforce similar standard operating procedure for bilateral, transit trade and export, import between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which SOPs were being implemented at all international airports across the world.

Shahid Hussain, on the occasion, apprised the meeting about impediments to Pak-Afghan mutual trade, transit trade and problems being faced by business community on both sides of the border.

The chamber office bearer informed that a joint Jirga of Pakistan and Afghanistan business community in collaboration of Federal and provincial governments would be convened in Peshawar.

Earlier, both sides have agreed to take joint steps to resolve problems of traders, exporters and importers on both sides of the border.

Fawad Arash, Afghan Commercial Attach on the occasion fully agreed with proposals of SCCI president, Engr Maqsood Pervaiz and other participants.

The Afghan diplomat informed the meeting in detail about problems being faced by Afghan traders, exporters and importers.

