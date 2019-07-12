UrduPoint.com
Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt To Withdraw Additional Taxes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:01 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to withdraw additional taxes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Executive Committee (EC) of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to revisit the imposition of additional taxes, documentation for retailers, crackdown, unfair fines and other taxes imposed in Federal and provincial budget fiscal year 2019-20.

In a meeting chaired by SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, held Friday at Swat stated the chamber house would remain close on July 13 to express solidarity with trading community.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the chamber vice president Haris Mufti, Former president FPCCI GhazanfarBilour, ex-president SCCI ZahidullahShinwari, Swat Chamber president Yousaf Ali, SIDB Managing Director Ghazanfar Ali, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, TEVTA Director Nazir Ahmad, the SCCI executive body members, include Malik Mohammad Niaz Awan, Malik Imran Ishaq, Shafiq Afridi, Minhajuddin, Nisarullah Khan, Shamsul Rahim Afridi, and EngrMaqsood Anwar Pervez, Nadeem Rauf, Mohammad Shafiq, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, GhazanfarSawal, HusnainKhurshid, and members of business community.

The EC meeting demanded of the government to address grievances of business community and accorded approval for establishment of Election Commission to hold the SCCI election for year 2019-20.

On the occasion, MD SIDB Ghazanfar Ali briefed the participants about setting up the proposed Small Industrial Estate in Swat along with different development projects.

TEVTA Director Nazir Ahmad informed the participants regarding performance of Technical and Vocational Institute in Swat and other initiatives taken by TEVTA.

During the meeting, the SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, through a multi-media presentation, briefed the participants about SME development and Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata (ERKF) project along with other schemes for promotion of small businesses and enterprises in the Swat.

