Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) completes suspension bridge at Domeil area

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) has constructed a suspension bridge in a short span of four months on the river in Domeil, Pak-Afghan border area.

Commandant Chitral Scouts Brigadier Moinuddin inaugurated the bridge which cost Rs7.2 million and appreciated the quality of work. The Government of Germany donated for this purpose through Pakistan Afghanistan Tajikistan Regional Integration Program for the construction of this bridge.

On this occasion, locals thanked SRSP and PATRIP as well as Government of Germany for their efforts to fulfill long awaited demand of the people.The bridge will benefit 120 households.

On the occasion, District Program Manager Engineer Khadimullah, Major Abdullah, SRSP engineer's and other staff and elites from the area were also present. Engineer Khadimullah also briefed Brig Muenuddin about upcoming development projects in this far flung area.

Some locals said that the river, which drains a lot of water in the summer, prevented their children from going to school and could not take their patients to the hospital. Now the SRSP has built a bridge for them on the river, their problem has been solved and now their children can go to school and they can easily take home whatever they need.

Subsequently, Brigadier Moinuddin inspected an under construction middle school and a high school for women in the Arandu area with financial support from SRSP and expressed satisfaction over the quality of work. Later, Mrs. Commandant also inaugurated women hostel for teachers of the Government Girls Middle School in Arundha, and the recently upgraded Girls High School and found it very useful for these teachers.

On this occasion, Begum Moinuddin said that it was very difficult for them to stay here in this remote area where no educated woman is in high school or middle school from this village and all the teachers came from outside. SRSP established a very high quality hostel with all the carpets, blankets, foam and heating equipment on it.

The school's Head Mistress Imrana Wazir said that the school has no family quarter for non local women teachers, which had a lot of accommodation problem. But now this problem was solved with the help of SRSP.