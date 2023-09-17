Sarhad university expands Its horizons with launch of Islamabad Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, is pleased to announce the establishment of its Islamabad Campus.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the University's journey towards providing high-quality education and accessible learning opportunities to students in the capital city and its neighbouring areas.

Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, was established in 2001 through an ordinance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a Chartered University, duly recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

The university has achieved the highest category, "W-3," denoting excellence in academic, financial, and physical infrastructure. It is committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to meet local and global challenges in today's competitive job market.

With a strong focus on skill development, the University's Undergraduate and Graduate Programs are designed to foster critical, analytical, and logical thinking in students and research scholars. Sarhad University has earned accolades for its excellence in fields such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Management, Social Sciences, and Health Sciences.

Sarhad University proudly holds various recognitions and accreditations, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence in Electrical, Civil and mechanical Engineering Programs: Accredited by the Pakistan Engineering Council.

The Pharm-D Program is recognized by the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

The Computer Science Program: Accredited by the National Computing Education and Accreditation Council of HEC.

Similarly, business Administration Programs are accredited by the National Business Education Accreditation Council, Education Programs are accredited by the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education, nursing Programs are recognized by the Pakistan Nursing Council and Allied Health Programs are accredited and recognized by the HEC.

The University's commitment to providing world-class education is reflected in its state-of-the-art laboratories across various disciplines. These laboratories are equipped with cutting-edge equipment and technologies to facilitate hands-on learning.

Sarhad University has held 14th Convocations to date and has awarded degrees to over 40,000 graduates. The University boasts academic linkages with foreign universities and a thriving alumni network. More than 7,000 alumni have gone on to serve reputable organizations in the middle East, Saudi Arabia, and European countries in various capacities. The University also extends support to deserving students through scholarship programs and offers educational/exposure visits to Middle Eastern and other countries.

The University intends to launch the programs under the following departments at the Islamabad Campus including Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Technologies, Education, Nursing, Humanities, Management Science and Computing.

"It is a matter of immense pleasure to inform you all that Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar is expanding its operations by establishing Islamabad Campus. The initiative is praiseworthy on the part of the management of Sarhad University, Peshawar. I hope that Sarhad University will continue its efforts with the same zeal and spirit to reach every nook and corner of the country through its educational programs to equip the youth of the country with quality education at an affordable cost." � Sarhad University President, Mr Muhammad Riaz Karim.

Sarhad University's Islamabad Campus prides itself on providing essential facilities that enhance the overall student experience. The University's multi-purpose, state-of-the-art Islamabad Campus is designed based on international models to meet the needs of students during their academic and extracurricular activities.

"I am pleased to record my message on the establishment of the Islamabad Campus of Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar and offering admissions therein from the Fall-2023 Session in different programs.

The establishment of the Islamabad Campus with the approval of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is a landmark initiative that will not only cater to the educational needs of the youth of Islamabad Capital Territory but also for the majority of the adjoining areas. I foresee Sarhad University in the top-ranking universities of Pakistan in the years to come and wish a glaring future to it." � Sarhad University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Salim-ur-Rehman.

The launch of the Islamabad Campus reaffirms Sarhad University's commitment to fostering academic excellence, promoting innovation, and empowering the youth of Islamabad and its neighbouring regions with quality education.

At Sarhad University, we believe in shaping the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. This Fall 2023, we're excited to introduce a diverse range of programs designed to fuel your passion and drive your success.

Whether you're pursuing a career in Computer Science, Pharmacy, Health Science, Education, Languages, or Business Studies, our offerings are tailored to empower you for the future.

To apply visit https://admissions-isb.suit.edu.pk/For more information about Sarhad University and its Islamabad Campus, please visit https://isb.suit.edu.pk/.