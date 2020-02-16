Sarhad University granted permission to continue its programmes under distance education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted permission to the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT) Peshawar for continuing different programmes under Distance Learning System.

The sources from HEC told APP that Sarhad University would continue its different programmes being run at the institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the permission letter issued by the concerned authority to Sarhad University, it has been stated that the varsity would continue its progarmmes under Distance Learning Education System in Arts, Social Sciences, Education, business Administration, and the subjects of Commerce.

The letter further told that the students wanted to take admission, could approach the university's Distance Education Centers established in the jurisdiction of KP and ICT.

On the other side, the university's administration has asked those students wanted to take admission in the KP province, could contact to the Sarhad University Peshawar and its Distance Education Centers across the province.

The ICT students could also contact to the varsity's distance education centers in the Federal capital. The students are encouraged to take help from the university's website.

