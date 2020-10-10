Sarhadi elected as APCAA SVC for fourth consecutive term

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) for fourth consecutive term

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) for fourth consecutive term.

Beside, holding the office of the president, Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has also served the business community as SVP Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

In a statement after his election as SVP APCAA, Sarhadi Saturday expressed gratitude to the group leader and Senior Vice Chairman, Arshad Jamal and all members of the cabinet for reposing confidence in him and expressed the hope that he will up to their expectations and will leave no stone unturned in taking steps for the resolution of the problems of customs clearing and forwarding agents.

He has also thanked Chairman APCCA, Mohammad Amjad Chaudhry, Vice Chairmen, Asghar Tahir, Mohammad Qamar-ul-Islam, Amin-ur-Rashid, Alamgir Khan Durrani, Mohammad Akram Javed, Masood Alam, Sajid Aziz Mir, Aqeel Ahmad Rana, Zahid Tanvir and congratulated the executive members from KP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and other executive members over their election.

He expressed his resolve that the association will utilize all available resources for the resolution of the problems of clearing agents and will take practical steps in that regard.