Sarhadi nominated as convener FPCCI panel on railways

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated as convener of the FPCCI standing committee on Pakistan Railways, said a notification issued here Friday.

Mr.Sarhad has also worked as Deputy Convener and member of the Railways Advisory board last year. He is also a former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI),president Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) and vice chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA).

He is carrying the business of customs clearing, forwarding and Afghan transit trade since last 40 years and is also a columnist. Beside, working on other important posts, he is also remained as chairman of the Gems and Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP).

In a statement issued here, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has expressed gratitude to president FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar for reposing confidence in him. He expressed his resolve to come up to the expectations of the business community.