Sarhadi welcomes approval of amendments in Custom Act, 1969

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Frontier Custom Agents Association, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi here Monday welcomed the approval of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in the Custom Act, 1969 for establishment of off-dock terminals in Karachi and Gwadar for cross stuffing of Afghan transit cargo by Directorate of Transit Trade.

Talking to reporters in his office, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who is also Director of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that the decision would help increase import and export businesses in the country and to create employment opportunities in the region.

He said that the long standing demand of the business community had been fulfilled for transferring of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation approved for TIR procedure which enables goods to move under custom control across international borders without payment of the duties and taxes.

Zia also thanked Chairman PAJCCI, Zubair Motiwala for taking up this issue with concerned authorities resulting in fulfillment of a genuine demand of business community.