Sarim Burney Accused Of Smuggling 20 Babies To US Over Past Year
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 02:59 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency gets two-physical remand of Sarim Burney to investigate him over charges of fraud, falsification of the documents and smuggling of the newborn children to the United States.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) Human Rights’ Activist Sarim Burney has been accused of smuggling of 20 newborn babies under the guise of adoption to the United States of America over the past year, the sources while quoting the case against him said on Thursday.
The sources said that Sarim Burney was trafficking of a newborn child-girl to the US.
“Among the babies smuggled to the US, more than 15 were the girls,” said the sources, adding that the US investigative agencies also scrutinized Sarim Burney's activities.
The embassy in the US provided complete record of the children to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The sources said that the officials are also likely investigate the wife of Sarim Burney.
“The last baby sent to the U.S. was allegedly purchased from her parents,” said the sources, adding that many other individuals also allegedly assisted Sarim Burney in purchase of this baby.
Sarim Burney is also likely to be booked in more cases related to smuggling and money laundering of the children.
“Burney was under surveillance by the US authorities,” they added.
It may be mentioned here that Sarim Burney, a social activist, was detained by the FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking team at Karachi Airport after arrival from the US.
ON the other hand, the FIA officials produced Sarim Burney before a court to get his physical remand in the case.
The legal team of the accused was also present there.
The court, after hearing both sides, allowed two-day physical remand of Sarim Burney in the FIA’s custody for investigation.
