Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Sarim Burney, a known human rights’ activist, was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking police on Wednesday.

Burney was arrested soon after he arrived at Karachi airport from the United States.

The Anti-Human Trafficking police were already present there to detain him.

The sources said that Burney was arrested over his alleged role in serious crimes including human trafficking.

“FIA had been tracking Burney’s activities for an extended period prior to his arrest,” said the sources close to the development.

The US agency and the FIA coordinated for his arrest soon as he landed at the Karachi airport.

The latest reports showed that a legal team arrived there to consult with him.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur and the founder and chairman of the non-profit organization 'Sarim Burney Welfare Trust'. The trust had been providing assistance to many jailed and victimized children and women.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had already started strict operation against human trafficking across the country.