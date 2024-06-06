Open Menu

Sarim Burney Handed Over To FIA On Two Days Physical Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Sarim Burney handed over to FIA on two days physical remand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A local court on Thursday granted a two-day physical remand of Sarim Burney to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of human smuggling.

Investigation Officer Chaudhry Bilal produced Burney before Judicial Magistrate Khaleeq Zaman, a day after his arrest on charges of alleged human trafficking.

He requested the court to order the social worker's 14-day physical remand in police custody.

The magistrate, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to FIA on a two-day remand with a direction to produce him on completion of the remand.

Meanwhile, the court rejected Burney's request to discharge him from the case.

According to FIA, the social worker was arrested on charges of human trafficking which includes smuggling and illegally sending children to the US after American authorities filed a complaint against him.

Lawyer Syed Asif Ali was representing Burney in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Federal Investigation Agency From Court

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan