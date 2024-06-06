Sarim Burney Handed Over To FIA On Two Days Physical Remand
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A local court on Thursday granted a two-day physical remand of Sarim Burney to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of human smuggling.
Investigation Officer Chaudhry Bilal produced Burney before Judicial Magistrate Khaleeq Zaman, a day after his arrest on charges of alleged human trafficking.
He requested the court to order the social worker's 14-day physical remand in police custody.
The magistrate, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to FIA on a two-day remand with a direction to produce him on completion of the remand.
Meanwhile, the court rejected Burney's request to discharge him from the case.
According to FIA, the social worker was arrested on charges of human trafficking which includes smuggling and illegally sending children to the US after American authorities filed a complaint against him.
Lawyer Syed Asif Ali was representing Burney in the case.
