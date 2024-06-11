(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A local Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of a social worker Sarim Burney in the human trafficking case.

The Judicial Magistrate (East) Khaliq u Zaman after hearing arguments of both sides, rejected the bail plea of the social worker who runs Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, a non profitable entity.

During the hearing of the case, the FIA's prosecutor told the court that more evidence is to be collected against the suspect. "If the suspect is granted bail, it may affect the investigation," the FIA counsel said.

The FIA lawyer informed the court that baby girl Haya's mother said she contacted the social worker to get her daughter back but he refused to return her.

Meanwhile, Burney's lawyer argued that the FIA did not conduct a proper inquiry into the matter.

"The parents who adopted the baby from the hospital handed her over to the Sarim Burney Trust," he said during the arguments.

Sarim Burney was arrested on the charges of human trafficking on June 5 after he landed at Karachi Airport following his US visit.