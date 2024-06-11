Open Menu

Sarim Burney's Bail Petition Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Sarim Burney's bail petition rejected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A local Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of a social worker Sarim Burney in the human trafficking case.

The Judicial Magistrate (East) Khaliq u Zaman after hearing arguments of both sides, rejected the bail plea of the social worker who runs Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, a non profitable entity.

During the hearing of the case, the FIA's prosecutor told the court that more evidence is to be collected against the suspect. "If the suspect is granted bail, it may affect the investigation," the FIA counsel said.

The FIA lawyer informed the court that baby girl Haya's mother said she contacted the social worker to get her daughter back but he refused to return her.

Meanwhile, Burney's lawyer argued that the FIA did not conduct a proper inquiry into the matter.

"The parents who adopted the baby from the hospital handed her over to the Sarim Burney Trust," he said during the arguments.

Sarim Burney was arrested on the charges of human trafficking on June 5 after he landed at Karachi Airport following his US visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Visit Federal Investigation Agency May June From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

16 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

16 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

16 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

17 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

17 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

17 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan