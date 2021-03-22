Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary seeking contempt proceedings against him over his tweet

(@fidahassanain)

Fawad Chaudhary has targeted Justice Isa by saying that if he [Justice Isa] is fond of politics he should contest election of councilor and he will come to know about Â everything including fame and acceptance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Sarina Isa, the wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa moved a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain over his tweet.

Sarina Isa submitted that Fawad Chaudhary committed contempt of court, saying that he had admitted this fact that there were secret cameras inside the courtroom. She said he was hearing all what had happened in it despite that he never attended a single hearing.

The petitioner argued that her husband was still a judge of the top court and was not an “under-trial” prisoner, pointing out that he committed contempt of court by calling him “under-trial judge”.

She also mentioned Hussain’s use of word godfather in his tweet, submitting that it was a term that was used for criminal syndicates and mafias bosses, therefore, it was offensive to the dignity and respect of the court and strong evidence of contempt.

She also submitted that Fawad Chaudhary also violated his ministerial oath by his latest tweet in which he mocked the top court judge.

She further said that Twitter brigade at their command and the combatants of the 5th generation warfare do much worse if the judges of the highest court of the country were humiliated.

By his tweet, she said, Hussain had encouraged many others to attack Justice Isa and it was fact that he and many others in the government did not want to see Justice Isa holding their government accountable.

Sarina said that minister’s tweet was presenting image of a powerless Supreme Court, intolerant and autocratic government.

She asked the top court to initiate contempt proceedings against Fawad Chaudhary, punish him under the law and remove him from the public office besides ordering him to shut down his Twitter account.

Fawad Chaudhary had earlier targeted Justice Qazi Faez Isa in his tweet. He had said: “listening to the speeches of an undertrial judge (Justice Isa) of the Supreme Court for a week. If I answer, then lectures will start that we are sad to we have been insulted.

“Sir, if you are much fond of of politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhry (former chief justice of Pakistan), then resign and contest elections for the councilor. You will get to know about both [your] popularity and acceptance,” he wrote.