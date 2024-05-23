Sarinda player, folk singer Munir Sarhadi remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The 44th death anniversary of renowned Sarinda player and folk singer, Munir Sarhadi was observed on Thursday.

He was born in 1931 in Peshawar. He used to perform at music festivals and concerts.

Munir Sarhadi was conferred the Pride of Performance award in 1978 by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services to the field of music.

He passed away on May, 23, 1980 in Peshawar.