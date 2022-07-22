Sarmad Khoosat takes a trip down memory lane, shares memories from sitcom 'Shashlick'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Veteran Pakistani actor, director, and screenwriter Sarmad Khoosat revived old memories, as he shared clips from 90's blockbuster comedy sitcom 'Shashlick'.

There are some filmmakers worth championing, and if one man falls in that category, it is surely Sarmad Khoosat. He has greatly contributed in the showbiz industry, whether it is acting, direction or production. The powerhouse of talent has a long list of accomplishments, recently khoosat's mega hit film 'Kamli' broke all records of success.

The man of many talents took to his Instagrm and shared some clips from his much-loved sitcom shashlick along with the caption "Fished out most good bits from Shashlick." He further went on to praise old melodious songs "Great Lollywood playback singing from 90's to early 2000's" "Some more pop stuff.

Smash hits all the way from bhangra to ballads, sad songs and shaadi numbers" stated Cheeku (Khoosat) while sharing another reel on Instagram with old hit tracks been played at the background.

The reels immediately grabbed netizens attention and took them back to 90's era. Fans as well as celebs showered Khoosat and entire team of Shashlick with affection and appreciation, even urged for season 2.

Nadia Afghan, who played the role of Mishi, reshared the clip on her Instagram along with the caption "I am loving this trip down memory lane" Afghans also thanked his co-star for sharing priceless memories from Shashlick.