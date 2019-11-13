Sarogdha division remained six grade down in monthly report of Punjab health reforms road map

The monthly report of Punjab Health Reforms road map was stepped down to six grade regarding attendance of the doctors in various hospitals across division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The monthly report of Punjab Health Reforms road map was stepped down to six grade regarding attendance of the doctors in various hospitals across division.

According to report,the district Sargodha was remained at 34th position, Minawali at 11th position, Khushab at 16th number and Bhakkar district at 27th position in the province.

The Chief Executive officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Riaz Ahmed told APP here Wednesday and added that Punjab Health reforms road map was issuing monthly report regarding health facilities, diagnostic of diseases and availability of medicines in all district and Tehsil hospitals.

The report also comprising of different indicators of health related activities in the hospitals on monthly basis while indicators of attendance of medical staffers were remained down as compare to previous months and other districts' performance.

The Health authority and all four districts of the division Sargodha existed in the green indicators as most of the targets including vaccination process, Safe delivery facilities, free medicines, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) reforms were also satisfactory.

He stated that attendance problem was occurred due to some non functioning bio metric attendance machines which would be resolved soon.

The district health Officers have also been directed to monitor attendance in the RHCs and BHUs at their respective districts, he said.

He said that all out efforts were being made to provide best medical facilities among masses and stern actions were also being initiated in this regard, he added.