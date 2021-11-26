SARON body expresses concern over recruitment of non-local employees in Gomal Zam Dam project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) Friday expressed concern over the recruitment of non-local employees in the Gomal Zam Dam project by WAPDA and Irrigation Departments.

The Committee also expressed its concern on shifting of R. E. Gomal Zam Dam office about 170 KM far from the Dam site.

The Committee founded a Sub-Committee under the convenorship of Gul Dad Khan, MNA with the directives to examine the issue of non-provision of jobs to local people and related matters with the Gomal Zam Dam.

The Committee directed the Sub Committee to visit the Dam site, witness the recruitment figures provided by WAPDA and submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.

The Committee discussed in details the issues of Admission and Scholarships for the students from Erstwhile FATA in Medical and Dental Colleges.

The committee observed the absence of the President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) during last three meetings. The Committee expressed dissatisfaction on National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (NMDCAT) conducted by PMC and suggested that every province may be allowed to conduct these tests in accordance with their syllabus.

The committee emphasized on PMC to ensure implementation of the cabinet decision, in later and sprit, made in its meeting held on 2nd March 2017. In this regard, the Committee directed the Secretary SAFRON to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders and resolve the issue on priority and submit its report in the next meeting of the Committee.