Sarpara vows to promote investments through facilities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Saeed Ahmed Sarpara on Wednesday declared Balochistan as an attractive place for investors.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has taken historic steps to promote investment and provide facilities to investors.

"My mission to equip BBoIT on modern lines," he said.

He expressed these views while addressing Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade's officers and staff on his introductory meeting after taking the charge.

Moreover, he discussed about the ample opportunities for foreign investment.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is taking various steps to highlight these opportunities and provide facilities to investors, Sarpara said.

He also said that Balochistan has innumerable hidden resources in all dimensions. Apart from this, he said that Balochistan is also geographically important, due to the growing importance of this region.

"The government is providing numerous incentives for investments and businesses here," he said.

He said the BBoIT's head declared that there's a need for the business community to take advantage of these opportunities and expand their businesses in Balochistan.