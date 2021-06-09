UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarpara Vows To Promote Investments Through Facilities In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Sarpara vows to promote investments through facilities in Balochistan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Saeed Ahmed Sarpara on Wednesday declared Balochistan as an attractive place for investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Saeed Ahmed Sarpara on Wednesday declared Balochistan as an attractive place for investors.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has taken historic steps to promote investment and provide facilities to investors.

"My mission to equip BBoIT on modern lines," he said.

He expressed these views while addressing Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade's officers and staff on his introductory meeting after taking the charge.

Moreover, he discussed about the ample opportunities for foreign investment.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is taking various steps to highlight these opportunities and provide facilities to investors, Sarpara said.

He also said that Balochistan has innumerable hidden resources in all dimensions. Apart from this, he said that Balochistan is also geographically important, due to the growing importance of this region.

"The government is providing numerous incentives for investments and businesses here," he said.

He said the BBoIT's head declared that there's a need for the business community to take advantage of these opportunities and expand their businesses in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 15 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank successfully closes $750 ..

13 minutes ago

5000 kanal land turned into dense forest

3 minutes ago

KU declares LLM results, Ambreen clinches 1st posi ..

3 minutes ago

Man Who Slapped Macron Tells Investigators He Did ..

3 minutes ago

Parking fee at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.