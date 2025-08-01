‘Sarsabz Convention’ held in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The ‘Sar Sabz Convention’ was organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot and Fatima Fertilizers in a local hotel in Daska, in which local farmers were informed about paddy production technology.

A large number of farmers participated in the convention, while Assistant Commissioner Daska Sadia Jaffar was the chief guest.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Sajjad Haider, District Director Plant Protection Sialkot Dr.

Maqsood Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Kamran Bhatti and Agricultural Expert Imran Hameed addressed the farmers and shed light on the balanced and effective use of fertilisers.

He said that any medicine used in the paddy crop should be used after observing the tolerance interval so that the export quality of the production is not affected. He informed the farmers about the departmental facilities and schemes and thanked the distinguished guests for coming.