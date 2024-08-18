Open Menu

Sarsabz Sukkur Plantation Drive Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The weeklong “Sarsabz Sukkur” plantation drive at the Sukkur IBA University continues its mission to enhance the city greenery and create awareness among the masses.

Chairman of the District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah attended the Sarsabz Sukkur ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he has fully supported the efforts by Sukkur IBA University to promote a greener and more vibrant Sukkur.

He said that we must not only plant trees but also ensure their care and maintenance. This plantation drive is essential for the future of our city and its environment, he added.

Kumail said that the vision of a greener Sukkur is something I passionately support, and I am proud to see the university taking significant steps toward achieving this goal.

Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed appreciation for Syed Kumail Hyder Shah’s unwavering support, acknowledging, “the Sarsabaz Sukkur drive was initially the vision of Syed Kumail Hyder Shah.

His dedication to supporting Sukkur IBA University in every capacity is invaluable.

DIG Sukkur zone, Pir Muhammad Shah also attended an event in connection with the drive and planted a tree, accompanied by VC Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in support of the drive.

In his address, DIG Sukkur emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility, stating, “We must care for nature, or it will reclaim its rights. Planting trees is a noble endeavour crucial for our times.”

He shared his deep appreciation for nature, expressing a wish to understand the language of birds and trees and highlighted the need to maintain harmony with the environment to avoid adverse consequences.

The ceremony also recognised the winners of the poster competition held as part of the Sarsabz Sukkur campaign. Cash prizes and certificates were awarded to the top three winners, while all participants received certificates of participation.

