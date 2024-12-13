ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) As the chilly winter winds envelop Punjab, a beloved culinary tradition brings warmth and joy to its residents where the iconic 'Sarson Ka Saag', a rich, flavorful and nutritious vegetarian delight, emerges as a seasonal staple, weaving people together and making the winter season truly unforgettable.

A private news channel aired a special report highlighting 'Sarson Ka Saag' as a lasting symbol of Punjab's rich cultural legacy that continues to inspire.

The report explored the significance of this traditional winter dish, which is an integral part of Punjab's heritage and identity.

"I love how Sarson Ka Saag brings people together. Every winter, our family and friends gather at our home to enjoy a big feast of Sarson Ka Saag, makki ki roti, and other traditional dishes," said Kiran Bano, a resident of Multan.

"Sarson Ka Saag is more than just a meal, it's a part of our culture and tradition. Every winter, we eagerly wait for the fresh mustard greens to arrive in the markets," said a resident of Muzaffargarh.

"I have fond memories of my grandmother cooking Sarson Ka Saag on cold winter mornings. The aroma of the dish would fill the entire house, and we'd all gather around the table to enjoy it together," said a female resident of Lahore.

"Sarson Ka Saag is a staple in every Punjabi household during the winter season. It's a comforting dish that warms the heart and soul," said resident of Faisalabad.

"Sarson Ka Saag is a cash cow for us during the winter season. We sell all sorts of related products, from spices to makki ka atta, and business is always booming," said a shopkeeper in Faisalabad' s Katchery Bazaar.

"I have been selling Sarson Ka Saag and related products for over 20 years, and I can tell you that demand only increases with each passing year. It is a testament to the enduring popularity of this beloved dish," said Muhammad Hussain, a shopkeeper in Muzaffargarh' s old city.

"Our restaurant sells over 500 plates of Sarson Ka Saag every day during the winter season. It's a challenge to keep up with the demand, but we're happy to oblige," said Jameel Ahmad, owner of a restaurant in Faisalabad.

"Sarson Ka Saag is a dish that's close to our hearts. We offer a special discount on our Sarson Ka Saag thali during the winter season, and it is always a huge hit with our customers," said Kashif Raza, owner of a restaurant in Muzaffargarh.