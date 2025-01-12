'Sarson ka Saag': A winter delight reflecting Punjab’s cultural heritage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) As winter sets in, the rural landscapes of Punjab transform into picturesque vistas, with vast mustard fields swaying gently in the misty breeze. These fields not only symbolize the season but also inspire one of the region’s most cherished dishes—Sarson ka Saag.

This traditional delicacy was prepared using tender green mustard leaves and was best enjoyed with 'Makkai ki Roti', a bread made from cornflour. Topped with a dollop of white butter, the dish becomes a hearty, nutritious meal that embodies the essence of winter in Punjab.

Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Sultan Colony, shared with APP that although he has lived in the city for 30 years, he still sources fresh sarson ka saag from his village near Shahnikdar to relive the authentic taste of his roots. Similarly, Shazia Bibi from Raza Colony revealed that her family eagerly awaits winter for her weekly preparation of this dish, which has become a household favorite.

Health experts highlight the nutritional value of this winter staple. Dr. Javed, a nutritionist, emphasized the abundance of antioxidants in saag, such as beta-carotene and flavonoids, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation. “This dish is not only warming but also incredibly nourishing,” he said.

Renowned chef Muhammad Asif praised saag’s versatility, noting its ability to cater to diverse dietary needs. He explained that the traditional slow-cooking method enhances its nutritional value by preserving essential minerals and nutrients, while ingredients like garlic and ginger amplify both its flavor and health benefits.

Sarson ka Saag, a timeless winter delight, continues to celebrate Punjab’s culinary heritage, connecting families to their traditions and offering both warmth and nourishment during the chilly season.