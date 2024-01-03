Open Menu

Sartaj Aziz Played Crucial Role In National Development: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Sartaj Aziz played crucial role in national development: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday while grieving demise of the former finance minister said Sartaj Aziz had played a crucial role in the national development.

The minister saddened by the demise of the former finance minister expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of Sartaj Aziz.

He, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Solangi said Sartaj Aziz was a political figure and economist who played a critical role in addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Related Topics

Sartaj Aziz Family

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

17 minutes ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

17 minutes ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

17 minutes ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

25 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

25 minutes ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

25 minutes ago
Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

37 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

37 minutes ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

1 hour ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

1 hour ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

1 hour ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan