Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition Will Be Held On Friday

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with collaboration of Government of Sindh and it's partner European Union will organize 11th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi's Ocean Mall from 25th to 27th March 2022, said spokesperson Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Jameel Ahmed here on Monday

The exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of hundreds of rural women from different rural areas of Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork will be exhibited.

According to Spokesperson of SRSO, the Sartyoon Sang was a fair trade organization dedicated to improving lives of disadvantaged artisans by promoting their skill and craft.

He said they were working with women because they were the most deprived members of the society and needed to be empowered. He said that thousands of rural women had been trained by the SRSO in the past, but they had no source of income.

