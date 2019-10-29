UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Asks Opposition To Raise Voice Against Indian Atrocities In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Sarwar asks Opposition to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IOK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the opposition, instead of targeting the government, should stand with government for raising voice against Indian atrocities and brutalities being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to the media after attending the 20th International Pharmacy Conference at a local hotel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of opposition politics of protest as the people had completely rejected it, adding the government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years and the next elections would be held on its scheduled time in 2023.

The governor said the PTI government believed in supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He said the government had taken historic initiatives to bring improvement in health sector as provision of basic facilities to the people was among top priorities of the government.

The governor said the effective policies of the PTI government helped not only in strengthening national economy but also achieving significant successes against terrorism, adding that Pak Army rooted out terrorism from country due to which the foreign investors were now showing keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

The international monetary organisations including International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also lauded Pakistan's growth rate and facilities being given to the investors, he added.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, 64 per cent decrease in current account deficit and 35 per cent in trade deficit helped in increasing the value of rupee against Dollar, he said and added the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Medical Teaching Act (MTI) was being prepared in which pharmacy and teaching hospitals would also be included, adding that it was also a responsibility of pharmaceutical companies to play their role in providing quality and standardised medicines at cheap rates.

He said that undoubtedly the prices of medicines across the world were higher as compare to Pakistan, maintaining that the pharmaceutical companies should prepare the medicines as per international standards so that these could be exported to other countries.

Punjab Chief Drug Controller Dr Munawwar Hayat, Additional Secretary Drug Controller Muhammad Sohail and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan IMF Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Army Governor Punjab Dollar Hotel Road Progress Media From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

16 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah to set up SME Banking Pl ..

31 minutes ago

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

46 minutes ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

1 hour ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

1 hour ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.