Sarwar asks Opposition to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the opposition, instead of targeting the government, should stand with government for raising voice against Indian atrocities and brutalities being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to the media after attending the 20th International Pharmacy Conference at a local hotel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of opposition politics of protest as the people had completely rejected it, adding the government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years and the next elections would be held on its scheduled time in 2023.

The governor said the PTI government believed in supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He said the government had taken historic initiatives to bring improvement in health sector as provision of basic facilities to the people was among top priorities of the government.

The governor said the effective policies of the PTI government helped not only in strengthening national economy but also achieving significant successes against terrorism, adding that Pak Army rooted out terrorism from country due to which the foreign investors were now showing keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

The international monetary organisations including International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also lauded Pakistan's growth rate and facilities being given to the investors, he added.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, 64 per cent decrease in current account deficit and 35 per cent in trade deficit helped in increasing the value of rupee against Dollar, he said and added the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Medical Teaching Act (MTI) was being prepared in which pharmacy and teaching hospitals would also be included, adding that it was also a responsibility of pharmaceutical companies to play their role in providing quality and standardised medicines at cheap rates.

He said that undoubtedly the prices of medicines across the world were higher as compare to Pakistan, maintaining that the pharmaceutical companies should prepare the medicines as per international standards so that these could be exported to other countries.

Punjab Chief Drug Controller Dr Munawwar Hayat, Additional Secretary Drug Controller Muhammad Sohail and others were also present.