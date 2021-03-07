UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Asks PDM To Wait Patiently For General Election 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Sarwar asks PDM to wait patiently for general election 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to wait for the general elections 2023 patiently, instead of making unconstitutional demands of mid-term election.

Talking to a PTI delegation, led by Vice Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Nasir Salman and Haji Muhammad Ramzan Pervez during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Sunday, he said the National Assembly (NA) recently reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the second time in three years while people also stand by the PTI-led government, adding that the PDM leadership should refrain from undemocratic demands.

The governor said all nefarious designs of the opposition were destined to meet failure like in the past. Claiming that the opposition's narrative based on anarchy had been rejected on every forum including the parliament.

"The opposition should stop resorting to politics of protest marches and sit-ins," he added.

The Punjab governor said the opposition had the constitutional right to launch a long march from March 26, but it would not help their cause, adding that there would be no mid-term or short-term elections.

Chaudhry Sarwar hailed Pakistan Army over its successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and said that terrorists were enemies of development, peace and stability in the country. He said the 220 million Pakistanis, including the government and security forces, stand united against them.

Mohammad Sarwar reiterated the resolve to exterminate the terrorists and their facilitators from Pakistan and turn the country into a cradle of peace.

