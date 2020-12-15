Sarwar attends inaugural ceremony of Virgin Atlantic Airline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that foreign investors were coming to Pakistan and they would be given full protection.

He was addressing the inaugural event of British Airline Virgin Atlantic's London-Lahore air operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, here.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of British Airline Virgin Atlantic Air operations, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said peace had been restored in Pakistan and the country was getting stronger economically with each passing day.

He said the government was also ensuring the provision of all facilities to the investors, adding that the government welcomed the British Airline Virgin Atlantic to Punjab and the air operations of the airline would be successful.

Responding to the media men, the Governor Punjab said there was no unity in the opposition on the issue of resignations, adding that let's see when the opposition parties handed over resignations to the Speaker.

"All government institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are united for the development and prosperity of the country", he responded.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the opposition was talking of resignations and a long march to keep itself politically alive.

"If the opposition wishes to resign, they should only submit it to the Speaker in the National and Provincial Assemblies", Sarwar said.

He said not a single opposition member had submitted his resignation to the Speaker, adding that the government would take a decision only when the resignations were submitted.

The Governor Punjab said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was completely stable and all the people including the allies were united.

He said despite the opposition rallies, the government would complete its term till 2023 and elections would be held on time.

The Governor Punjab said the government under the leadership of Imran Khan would continue its mission of serving the nation.