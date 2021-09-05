UrduPoint.com

Sarwar, Barrister Sultan Flay Indian Attitude Towards Geelani Family

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sarwar, Barrister Sultan flay Indian attitude towards Geelani family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood had a meeting on Sunday in which they declared Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as the biggest terrorism.

They urged the international community to take notice of Indian terrorism and strongly condemned the attitude of Indian security forces towards the family of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

According to a handout issued here, they talked about highlighting the issue of Kashmir all over the world and Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, and matters pertaining to public welfare in Azad Kashmir were also discussed.

The governor congratulated Barrister Sultan on becoming the president of Azad Kashmir. He said that snatching the body of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani from his family by Indian forces and then registering cases against them is utterly shameful and violation of human rights.

He said that India used all military power from guns to tanks against Kashmiris, but the mission of Kashmiris for freedom could not be defeated.

"In-sha-Allah, today or tomorrow, Kashmir would be free and India would face its poor destiny," he hoped.

Ch Sarwar said that from day one, Pakistan had been of the view that for peace in the region, it is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions. The Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been taking steps and 220 million Pakistanis were standing with the people of IIOJ&K.

AJK President Sultan Mehmood said that the Indian government and its security forces should know that no power in the world could suppress the independence of Kashmiris. Despite all atrocities, Kashmiris were standing firmly in front of India. Whatever India did, it would have to give freedom to Kashmiris in the end. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will fight the case of Kashmiris all over the world and the terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will also be exposed," he added.

