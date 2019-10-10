Sarwar calls on President Alvi

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed political matters besides other issues here at the Governor House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed political matters besides other issues here at the Governor House.

According to a press release issued by the Governor House here, Chaudhry Sarwar briefed the president on the arrangements of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reforms in the provincial universities and initiatives taken by him for the provision of clean drinking water across the province.

The governor also assured President Arif Alvi for creating awareness among the masses about breast cancer.