UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Calls On President Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed political matters besides other issues here at the Governor House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed political matters besides other issues here at the Governor House.

According to a press release issued by the Governor House here, Chaudhry Sarwar briefed the president on the arrangements of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reforms in the provincial universities and initiatives taken by him for the provision of clean drinking water across the province.

The governor also assured President Arif Alvi for creating awareness among the masses about breast cancer.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Water Breast Cancer Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leakin ..

28 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed unveils first floating smart police ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Must Not Exit Open Skies Treaty Without Cons ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to be ‘In ..

54 minutes ago

UN Ready to Boost Humanitarian Action in Northern ..

29 minutes ago

President of Malta opens first academic conference ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.