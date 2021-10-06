Sarwar chairs ministerial committee meeting on high-rise buildings

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ministerial committee, constituted by the Federal Cabinet aimed at formulating recommendations to remove restrictions on construction of high-rise buildings in Pakistan on the pattern of Dubai, Honk Kong and New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ministerial committee, constituted by the Federal Cabinet aimed at formulating recommendations to remove restrictions on construction of high-rise buildings in Pakistan on the pattern of Dubai, Honk Kong and New York.

The minister on his twitter handle said the spirit was to make it easy for investors and builders to invest in the high-rise buildings.

Sarwar said vertical buildings would not only help boost economic activities in the construction and allied sectors but also reduce pressure on horizontal expansion of cities and pressure on the scarce agricultural land.