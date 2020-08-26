Sarwar claims fissures within PML-N, opposition parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said there was visible rift with Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and the opposition parties and they were destined to fall apart.

Talking to the media at the ground-breaking ceremony of 'Panagah' in Jinnah Hospital, he said some opposition parties favored reconciliation while the rest wanted to derail the government, adding that opposition's stand on FATF was wrong.

Panagah (Shelter Home) at the Jinnah Hospital had been built by the 'Friends of Lahore' – a charity run by philanthropist Gohar Ejaz.

"Opposition parties have their own vested interests and it is impossible for them to be on the same page," he responded.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar claimed it was true that the opposition was not united for any movement. There existed political rifts within PML-N and other opposition parties.

"There is a difference of opinion on political matters within the ranks of PML-N as some of them are in favour of reconciliation while others support strong opposition", he said, urging the opposition to make national interests their priority.

To another question, Sarwar said PTI-led government would complete its constitutional term as people had voted it into power though ballot, adding, the PML-N and PPP completed their terms in the past. He said democracy and parliament had strengthened in the country.

About change of government, he said only people could vote a government out of power and the opposition parties should wait for general election 2023.

Earleir, addressing the ceremony, the Governor Punjab said the initiative of Panagahs had been very successful under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the homeless did not have to sleep on pavements any more after this initiative. He congratulated Gohar Ejaz and his team on this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ejaz said free food was also being provided to the patients at the hospital, adding that he did not have any political agenda and he only wished to serve humanity. Gohar Ejaz announced to establish a Cancer hospital as well under Friends of Lahore.