Sarwar clarifies about fare of special flights bringing overseas Pakistanis home

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday clarified his statement about fare of special flights, being operated to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different parts of the world, saying it was misreported on social media by distorting the facts.

"What I said was that these are special flights, which are bringing back stranded Pakistanis from Dubai, who had been expelled from their jobs, or other countries of the world. They [Overseas Pakistanis] are sons of the soil. Special flights have special fare as these are operated one-side emptied [from Pakistan] and the planes return with 50 percent seat-occupancy," he said in a video message.

The minister said those who wanted to come early through special flights, would have to pay special fare, and those who wanted regular fare, would have to wait for few days and resumption of regular flights.

Sarwar said he had great respect and regard for overseas Pakistanis, who were playing a key role in strengthening of national economy by sending billions of Dollars remittances to Pakistan annually.

He said there were around 7.5 million registered overseas Pakistanis, who were contributing a lot in strengthening the national economy.