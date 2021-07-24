UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Condemns Gender-based Violence Against Women

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

Sarwar condemns gender-based violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Condemning the killing of Noor Mukaddam and other women, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that there was no room for abuse of women in an Islamic society and islam grants great respect to women.

In a twitter message on Saturday, Governor Sarwar said: 'Words fail me to express my strongest condemnation of gender-based violence and brutal murder of Noor Mukaddam and other women, including Quratulain Annie and Saima.

Noor Mukaddam was allegedly murdered and beheaded with a sharp-edged weapon by Zahir Jaffar at his Sector F-7/4 Islamabad house on July 20.

In separate incidents of gender-based in other parts of the country in July 2021, Quratulain, a mother of four children, was allegedly murdered by her husband in Hyderabad on July 15 while Raza Ali, a constable, killed his wife and injured daughter Saima Ali in a brazen act of callousness on July 3 in Peshawar.

Reiterating the government's commitment to award an exemplary punishment to the women-haters, he saidevery thing would be done to bring the responsible to the law and provide justice to the victims.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Islamabad Peshawar Governor Condemnation Punjab Twitter Wife Hyderabad July Women Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

4 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

4 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.