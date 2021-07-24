Sarwar condemns gender-based violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Condemning the killing of Noor Mukaddam and other women, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that there was no room for abuse of women in an Islamic society and islam grants great respect to women.

In a twitter message on Saturday, Governor Sarwar said: 'Words fail me to express my strongest condemnation of gender-based violence and brutal murder of Noor Mukaddam and other women, including Quratulain Annie and Saima.

Noor Mukaddam was allegedly murdered and beheaded with a sharp-edged weapon by Zahir Jaffar at his Sector F-7/4 Islamabad house on July 20.

In separate incidents of gender-based in other parts of the country in July 2021, Quratulain, a mother of four children, was allegedly murdered by her husband in Hyderabad on July 15 while Raza Ali, a constable, killed his wife and injured daughter Saima Ali in a brazen act of callousness on July 3 in Peshawar.

Reiterating the government's commitment to award an exemplary punishment to the women-haters, he saidevery thing would be done to bring the responsible to the law and provide justice to the victims.