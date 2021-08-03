UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Condoles Demise Of Raja Basharat's Mother-in-law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:58 PM

Sarwar condoles demise of Raja Basharat's mother-in-law

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday visited official residence of Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and condoled the sad demise of latter's mother-in-law here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday visited official residence of Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and condoled the sad demise of latter's mother-in-law here.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Sarwar prayed to Allah Almighty to grant her the highest ranks in Jannah.

