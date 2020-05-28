UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Condoles With Shaheed Kahlid Sherdil's Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday visited the residence of senior bureaucrat Shaheed Khalid Sherdil, who died in a plane crash last Friday in Karachi, and condoled with the family members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday visited the residence of senior bureaucrat Shaheed Khalid Sherdil, who died in a plane crash last Friday in Karachi, and condoled with the family members.

Governor Punjab Sarwar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of a brilliant civil servant and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Sarwar hailed the services of the shaheed civil servant as the CEO Urban Unit, adding that he not only provided profound assistance to government in fighting coronavirus by augmenting institutional capacity of Urban Unit, but he played vital role in improving functioning of many other government institutions.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government was conducting free and fair investigation of crash, adding that the true facts of the plane crash will be made public.

