Sarwar Confident Of PTI Victory In AJK Elections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:34 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) nominated candidates would be elected President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the party was due to win the coming elections 2021 with public support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) nominated candidates would be elected President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the party was due to win the coming elections 2021 with public support.

During a meeting with Central Member PTI Shaukat Basra at the Governor's House, he said that opposition should stop dreaming for victory in the AJK elections, adding that the opposition was due to face defeat like the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.

He said the Federal government was providing all resources for the development of Azad Kashmir, adding that it was for the first time in political history of the country that development funds were being provided on parity.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not only the ambassador of Kashmiris, but he was also raising voice for the Muslims of Palestine, adding that the government would also give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

"The opposition may create as many hurdles as it wants but the government will not budge an inch from its commitment to give the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis", he said.

He said an investment of 1.5 billion Dollars in Roshan Digital Account by the overseas Pakistanis was an expression of their confidence in government policies, adding that country's economy was on the rise.

The Governor Punjab said the government would fulfill all promises made to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the federal and provincial governments had presented people friendly budgets, adding that people see eye to eye with government policies today.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the rule of law and he would never back down from his principle stance on merit, transparency and justice. He said the government was taking practical steps to introduce reforms in all institutions.

PTI leader Shaukat Basra said the opposition was trying to mislead the nation but it would failin its nefarious designs, adding that the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

More Stories From Pakistan

