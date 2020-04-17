Sarwar distributes donation cheques among special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday distributed donation cheques worth Rs 10,000 each among the 50 special persons as a financial support.

Speaking at the ceremony to launch of donation cheques among the special persons across the country by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal at the Governor's House here, he said, "We believe in service of humanity and we are serving the country and nation without having any political interest." Pakistan Baitul Mall MD Aon Abbas, Baitul Maal Lahore MD Zaheer Abbas and others were present during the ceremony. The recipients also included members from the minority communities.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said collection of Rs. 1.49 billion in Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund just in a day proved the fact that generosity of Pakistanis was exemplary in the world.

He said 100 per cent transparency was being ensured in provision of financial aid to deserving families under Ehsas Programme, and transparency and merit was also being ensured in supply of ration to them.

Sarwar said Pakistan was faced with very difficult situation due to coronavirus and government was utilizing all resources to cope with this pandemic, adding, "We are trying our best to not only protect people from coronavirus but also provide maximum relief to them for which Ehsas Programme and various other initiatives have been taken.

"He said Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was also playing an active role in extending monetary support to the poor families, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would fight coronavirus pandemic jointly and it was necessary that people should not come out of their homes without having any solid purpose because their stay at home would save them and others from coronavirus. He said that on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the G-20 meeting's decision regarding provision of relief in debts to 76 developing countries was welcoming and commendable. War against coronavirus was not of a single country but of entire world and all should play their due role to achieve victory in this war, he added.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director (MD) Aon Abbas said, "In the past, Bait-ul-Maal had been used for political gains but we are spending each penny of Bait-ul-Maal on welfare and betterment of the poor while ensuring complete transparency in this regard and there is no political interference. We are actively supporting the families who lost their job/source of income due to coronavirus crisis." He said that special persons were being provided fiscal aid and wheel-chairs in Punjab and other provinces.