Sarwar distributes sewing machines among needy women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday distributed sewing machines among needy women aimed at making them self-reliant in earning a respectable livelihood and useful citizens of the country.

Addressing the distribution ceremony and International Women's Day event in Taxila, he announced the establishment of a vocational training institute there and assured that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would protect women rights at every cost.

He was of the view that more vocational training institutes would be opened in different localities for education and skill development of women.

He appreciated the PTI's Women Wing for organizing the event and celebrating the International Women's Day in a befitting manner.

He desired to establish such bodies at the grassroots level to create awareness among females about their due rights and important role in national development.

The minister said women always played a vibrant role in national development and strengthening of democracy, adding the PTI government was committed for women empowerment and making all-out efforts for their welfare.

Later, talking to media persons, Ghulam Sarwar said the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made the recent Senate polls controversial because of their negative thinking.

He said the PDM was pursuing the agenda of anti-state elements who wanted to destabilize the country by creating an environment of uncertainty and frustration.