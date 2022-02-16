UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Elated As California Assembly Declares Punjab Sister-state

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Sarwar elated as California assembly declares Punjab sister-state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the passage of sister-state status for Punjab by the California state assembly will open new vistas of cooperation in commerce, trade, education and cultural relations between Punjab and California.

In an interaction with the media persons at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said establishment of sister-state relationship between Punjab and California is a great achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the diplomatic front, adding that his efforts during the May 2021 US visit had borne fruit.

The resolution, ACR 104 which was tabled by member Chris Holden, read: 'The sister-state status will elevate commonalities and similarities between Punjab and California. Punjab's capital Lahore is a cultural, historic, economic and cosmopolitan center of Pakistan where country's cinema industry and much of the fashion industry are based much like the great Los Angeles in our state'.

Sharing a video of the proceedings of the California state assembly in a tweet, the Governor Punjab thanked the members of the state assembly besides making special mention of the Democratic party member Dr.

Asif Mahmood, an overseas Pakistani who rendered invaluable efforts towards the sister-states relationship.

Acknowledge role of overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters in the development and stability of Pakistan, he said the PTI government stands by the overseas Pakistanis, adding that role of the overseas Pakistani Dr. Asif Mahmood is instrumental in this development.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed the hope that California will also cooperate with the Punjab government for reforms in agriculture, health, higher education and other sectors.

He said delegations from Punjab will soon visit California to discuss future course of action, adding that cooperation across various sectors will be beneficial to both Punjab and California.

Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has been moving forward on the diplomatic front and international organisations are now acknowledging country's economic progress despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Visit Los Angeles Progress May Commerce Media From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

6 minutes ago
 Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less ..

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

49 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Respon ..

Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

49 minutes ago
 Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early fo ..

Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Bid ..

51 minutes ago
 Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Mi ..

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

51 minutes ago
 Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat ..

Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat of Russian Invasion - EU Lawma ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>